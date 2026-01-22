Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Formal plan in place to improve Bessemer neighborhood in Pueblo

Mayor Heather Graham has started the 'Building Back Bessemer' initiative.
A formal plan is in place to improve the Bessemer neighborhood in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A formal plan is in place to improve the Bessemer neighborhood in Pueblo. Mayor Heather Graham has started what's called the 'Building Back Bessemer' initiative.

The initiative includes the following plans:

  • building a new apartment complex
  • clearing out broken down or burned buildings
  • installing a fence around Ray Aguilera Park

"We want people who have businesses and who live in the area to feel safe again," said Mayor Graham. "We want to have entertainment, and attractions, and restaurants, and nightlife and people being able to move out and about in their community where they currently live."

Money for these projects will come from different sources, including property taxes collected in the area.

