Walsenburg residents asked to water their lawns to help flush the water system following break

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KOAA) — Members of the tight-knit community of Walsenburg remain under a boil water advisory more than a week after a water main break was discovered on March 13.

Many residents in the area lost water completely, and those that remained were cautioned about boiling or purifying their water before drinking it. On March 18, the leak was discovered, and crews began making the repair.



Watch our previous coverage from Day 5 of the ongoing emergency

Now that much of the pressure has been restored, the City of Walsenburg is asking residents to flush the system. City officials say they were able to bring chlorine levels in the drinking system up to state standards to kill contaminants, but now they are struggling to get them back down.

On average, officials tell our newsroom the city uses about 400,000 gallons of water a day. To get the system back down to the proper level, they are asking people to help flush the system by watering their lawns.

Once levels are down and water samples are collected and sent off to the State of Colorado for a 24-hour testing period, once approved, the boil advisory will be removed.

WATER DISTRIBUTION SITES



If you need drinking water, bottled water is available at the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office.

If you need water for flushing, the Community Center has a tank of potable water - bring your own containers to fill.

If you live in the area but are struggling to get to the distribution sites, you can contact the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office dispatch at (719)738-1044 for assistance.

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