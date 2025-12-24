Flu hospitalizations up threefold from this time last year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Amid rising flu metrics statewide and in El Paso County, travelers at the Colorado Springs Airport are dealing with unwanted illness during their holiday journeys.

Kelsey and her daughter Becksley just returned from their trip to Arizona, where they enjoyed time in the hot tub and pool. But besides their time in the sun, Kelsey brought back more than just memories.

"I caught a little cold, I think from my niece. Stuffy nose, headache," said Kelsey. "She usually gives it to me first but I think I'm going to give it to her this year round."

Sickness appears to be on the rise in El Paso County. According to Colorado Public Health data, there are 465 flu hospitalizations statewide, more than three times the amount from this same week last year. El Paso County flu hospitalizations are seeing a similar rise.

Meanwhile, flu vaccination uptake has fallen slightly for adults 18 and older in the county from a year ago. However, according to the county's immunization manager, the vaccine clinic has stayed steadily busy.

"At our clinic, we're very busy, so, we have lots of people chasing to make that decision," said Kristi Durbin.

This year's dominant strain is known as subclade K, which is a drift from the H3N2 strain.

"That strain is present in the vaccine. Even if it's not a perfect match, it doesn't mean the vaccine won't provide protection," said Durbin.

Traveler Kirsten Mullicans, who was headed out of town, said she takes precautions.

"I always get my flu vaccine," said Mullicans. "I'm pretty particular about washing my hands, and I always get those little alcohol wipes and wipe down the surfaces."

Though it's a new flu season, the guidance stays the same. Durbin says the best way to protect you and your family is by washing your hands, covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze and staying home when you're sick.

___

These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st Colorado will start 2026 with numerous new laws in place. From child care center fees to gun show requirements, here are six laws that take effect January 1st. These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.