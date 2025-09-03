Five injured in seven-car crash on North Powers Boulevard Wednesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Five people are injured following a crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of southbound North Powers Boulevard and North Carefree Circle.

According to CSPD, the crash involved seven cars. Five people were taken to the hospital, one of whom is in critical condition. At this time, it is unclear what condition the other four people are in.

Southbound North Powers Boulevard is closed in the area. It is unclear when the road will reopen. The following detours are in place:



Use Barnes Road to Rio Vista Drive

Use Stetson Hills Boulevard to Tutt Boulevard

At this time, it is unclear how the crash happened.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn.

