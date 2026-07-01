Fireworks displays canceled across Colorado Springs due to critical fire danger

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs announced on Wednesday afternoon that all permitted Independence Day fireworks displays within the city are cancelled.

The cancellation comes as multiple wildfires continue to burn across southern Colorado, along with extreme fire danger and critically dry vegetation.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), and other public safety partners made the decision together.

The city says that the current fuel moisture levels in the city are comparable to those recorded before the Waldo Canyon Fire, highlighting the fire risk in the community.

Despite this year marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. and the 150th birthday of Colorado, safety is the number one priority for city officials.

"Wildfires across the state continue to intensify, and the last thing I want as your Fire Chief is for a wildfire to break out in our own city when resources are already stretched thin."



“This is not a decision that came easy, but it is a decision that needed to be made due to the critical weather we continue to see and is expected to continue through the weekend. We are anticipating being in Red Flag conditions again on Saturday with thunderstorms, which will bring wind, later in the day. My ask to the community is that you please celebrate safely and refrain from using any fireworks.” Fire Chief Randy Royal

Public safety officials have been communicating with the National Weather Service and agree that canceling the shows is the best option.

Community members are told to follow firework laws and burn bans put in place for public safety, and while CSPD officers will have additional help during the holiday, the community shares the responsibility of public safety.

CSFD will continue to work to monitor fire conditions throughout the summer, and appreciates the community's support.

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