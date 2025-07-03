Firework to the face: Colorado Springs man warns of risk

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — “It could happen with any size firework, no question about it, even a small one, depending on where it is.”

Rai Henniger speaks with first-hand knowledge about injuries that can be caused by fireworks.

He took an explosion directly to his face.

Henniger recounted, “It took my nose off. It took my left eye out. It opened up my head and it completely ruined my teeth.”

The injury eventually led to a stroke due to complications from the trauma.

It happened in 2007 when he was the promotions director for the Sky Sox baseball team in Colorado Springs.

A misfire happened with the show being setup behind the scoreboard.

Through surgeries and his years of recovery, Henniger has become an advocate for fire and fireworks safety.

That includes working with CSFD and the Fire Factor program that works with local youth referred to the program because they have been caught using fire recklessly.

He challenges their misconceptions, asking, “What do you think did all the damage to me?”

Many assume it was a large explosive, only to learn it was a device no bigger than a baseball.

Henniger believes his message about the risk from fireworks is for everyone.

He said, “It's the cul-de-sac shows with Joe Sixpack. You know, no offense to Joe Sixpack, but that's where the accidents happen.”

Colorado Springs Fire Department medics respond to fireworks injuries every year.

“You never know how long the fuse is, how long it's going to last. People think they've got X amount of time to to hold it in their hand before they put it on the ground,” said CSFD Medical Lieutenant, Brian Ebmeyer.

One of the worst CSFD has responded to happened just last year.

It required the amputation of a man’s hand.

“It was a pretty gruesome injury. He was holding on to a firework,” said Ebmeyer.

Fireworks are illegal in Colorado Springs, yet fireworks stands outside city limits are busy.

So, firefighters warn of the fire and injury risks.

“Burn injuries, amputations, lost fingers, facial injuries, eye injuries,” said Ebmeyer.

Henniger adds his story to show the reality of injuries from fireworks.

He also wants people to see that he committed “to get better and not be bitter.”___

