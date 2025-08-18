Fire Station 11 now open in Pueblo, aims to improve response times

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A new fire station is open in Pueblo to improve response times and firefighter safety. Monday, News5 got the first look at Fire Station 11 on the northwest side of the city.

The fire station costed a little more than $12 million.

Pueblo's Fire Chief also wanted to keep crews safe by having a decontamination area at the station, which separates hazardous materials from the firefighter's living area.

The fire department put the station on the northwest side of the city because that area of Pueblo is growing.

"What we found is that there was a hole based on the development of this area of town, and so, what we are trying to do is accommodate exact same response times in the city by adding resources," said Assistant Fire Chief Grant Grinstead.

Fire Station is one of three new fire stations being built. Station 8 on the northeast side of the city is planned to be open by September 12, and Station 6 on the east side should be done by the end of November.

___

Colorado Springs REALTOR expects home prices to increase in the next year REALTOR Jay Gupta in Colorado Springs cites a few reasons he expects average home prices in Colorado Springs to eclipse $600,000. Colorado Springs REALTOR expects home prices to increase in the next year

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.