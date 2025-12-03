Fire risks to avoid while putting up your Christmas tree this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — You may be putting up your Christmas tree soon, or maybe you already have it up. Officials with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) want you to know about the fire risks your tree can pose.

'Tis the season to plug in... everything. 🎄🔥Now that Thanksgiving is over and those decking the halls have put up their trees, maybe don't deck every outlet too.🎁Don't overload power strips🎁Water real trees daily🎁Keep heat sources more than 3 feet from your tree 🎁Check… pic.twitter.com/F6HksAx5C0 — Colorado Springs Fire Department (@CSFDPIO) December 2, 2025

CSFD says a fire can happen quickly, but there are some ways to prevent it. They say make sure you do the following:



don't overload power strips

water real trees daily

keep heat sources more than three feet away from your tree

check lights for any frayed colors

___

USAFA introducing guidance for faculty to follow when attending outside events The Air Force Academy is introducing new guidance for faculty to follow when attending outside events like academic conferences. USAFA introducing guidance for faculty to follow when attending outside events

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.