Fire risks to avoid while putting up your Christmas tree this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — You may be putting up your Christmas tree soon, or maybe you already have it up. Officials with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) want you to know about the fire risks your tree can pose.
'Tis the season to plug in... everything. 🎄🔥Now that Thanksgiving is over and those decking the halls have put up their trees, maybe don't deck every outlet too.🎁Don't overload power strips🎁Water real trees daily🎁Keep heat sources more than 3 feet from your tree 🎁Check… pic.twitter.com/F6HksAx5C0
— Colorado Springs Fire Department (@CSFDPIO) December 2, 2025
CSFD says a fire can happen quickly, but there are some ways to prevent it. They say make sure you do the following:
- don't overload power strips
- water real trees daily
- keep heat sources more than three feet away from your tree
- check lights for any frayed colors
