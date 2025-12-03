Fire risks to avoid while putting up your Christmas tree this holiday season

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
You may be putting up your Christmas tree soon, or maybe you already have it up. Officials with the Colorado Springs Fire Department want you to know about the fire risks your tree can pose.
Christmas Tree Fire Hazards
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — You may be putting up your Christmas tree soon, or maybe you already have it up. Officials with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) want you to know about the fire risks your tree can pose.

CSFD says a fire can happen quickly, but there are some ways to prevent it. They say make sure you do the following:

  • don't overload power strips
  • water real trees daily
  • keep heat sources more than three feet away from your tree
  • check lights for any frayed colors

