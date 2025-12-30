Fire burns abandoned home at 4th Street and Bradford Street in Pueblo on Tuesday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Fire Department is working to put out a fire at an abandoned building in Pueblo next to the intersection of Bradford Street and East 4th Street.
PFD says the call came in around 7:00 a.m. and flames were visible from I-25. PFD tells our newsroom that there are no injuries to report, and firefighters did not find anyone in the building as a result of the initial search.
The building has burned before, and because of the questionable structural integrity, firefighters have taken a defense approach to battling the blaze, according to Public Information Officer for the department Tim Trujillo.
STRUCTURE FIRE PLEASE AVOID THE AREA— Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) December 30, 2025
The Pueblo Fire Department is actively working a structure fire in the 200 block of E. 4th Street. The intersections of 5th & Albany and 4th & Chester are closed. pic.twitter.com/wPw6HtdKrY
In April of 2025, we reported about a fire in the same building along 4th Street; the department at the time said that the fire was likely human-caused.
A cause for the fire has not been shared as of this article's publishing. News5 has a crew in the area and will share more information as it is shared. Watch the viewer video from when the blaze was roaring earlier this morning.
