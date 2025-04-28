Pueblo Fire Department says vacant building that burned Monday was likely human-caused

PUEBLO, COLO. (KOAA) — A vacant building burning in Pueblo Monday morning put up a smoke plume that could be seen across the city, according to the Pueblo Fire Department.

The building was located along 4th Street right next to I-25. Westbound 4th Street and North Bradford Street were blocked off while crews worked in the area.

The fire was first called in around 5:30 a.m. The department tells News5 that the building was vacant. This is just the latest vacant/abandoned building to burn in Pueblo, which has been a growing concern for the city government.

In April, the City of Pueblo proposed an idea to utilize abandoned/vacant homes to work on turning them into affordable housing.

PFD has located the origin point of the fire and, at the time of publishing this article, believes it was human-caused.

There was nobody in the building at the time of the fire, and the department says there were no injuries to report.

