Fire at abandoned building in Pueblo extinguished Wednesday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A fire at an abandoned building in Pueblo sent a lot of smoke into the air Wednesday morning. The flames came from the roof of a building on Lake Avenue just south of Pueblo Boulevard.

The fire started around 10 a.m. According to the Pueblo Fire Department, there have been fires and vandalism at the building in the past.

The Pueblo City Council recently approved an ordinance to tear down the building.

___

Video critiquing Chapel Hills Mall sparks debate The Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs is the subject of a critical online video. The video has been trending on Facebook and TikTok for a couple of weeks. Video critiquing Chapel Hills Mall sparks debate

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.