Fire at abandoned building in Pueblo extinguished Wednesday morning

A fire at an abandoned building in Pueblo sent a lot of smoke into the air Wednesday morning. The flames came from the roof of a building on Lake Avenue just south of Pueblo Boulevard.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A fire at an abandoned building in Pueblo sent a lot of smoke into the air Wednesday morning. The flames came from the roof of a building on Lake Avenue just south of Pueblo Boulevard.

The fire started around 10 a.m. According to the Pueblo Fire Department, there have been fires and vandalism at the building in the past.

The Pueblo City Council recently approved an ordinance to tear down the building.

