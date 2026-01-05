Federal legislation expands benefits for firefighters battling occupational cancers

COLORADO SPRINGS — The thousands of names on the Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Colorado Springs add some sobering perspective to legislation just passed in the nation’s capital.

President Trump just signed the legislation, which was included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which passed in the Senate and House with bipartisan support.

It recognizes the elevated risk of cancer to firefighters.

Members of the local firefighters union see all the names added to the firefighter memorial and learn the personal stories of those fallen firefighters from family and colleagues.



In recent years, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of deaths related to cancer.

“That number significantly changed what the number one killer of firefighters is to the point where it's 70%, which is cancer,” said Union President Curt Crumb.

The act passed in Washington now recognizes more than 20 cancers impacting firefighters on the job and in retirement.

Previously, it was just a handful.

“We know through science and data that firefighters over their career are exposed at different times to different types of cancer-causing agents,” said Colorado Springs Fire Department Chief Randy Royal.

Ongoing research shows firefighters have higher incidents of cancer compared to other careers.

For firefighters who have to face cancer, there are now better benefits, including covering disabilities, improved financial benefits for families left behind, and paying for children's higher education.

