Federal appeals court upholds dismissal of case involving Colorado Springs man

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — A federal appeals court in Denver has upheld the dismissal of a case involving a Colorado Springs man.

Root claimed Robert Comstock, an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department, used excessive force against him.

Root claimed Officer Comstock tased him without warning following an incident in May, 2022. Root fell down a hill and broke his neck as a result of the incident.

Root had appealed a federal court's decision to dismiss the case. The appellate court upheld the dismissal.

