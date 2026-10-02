Fatal crash shuts down Rockrimmon Boulevard at the I-25 overpass

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Friday afternoon.

The crash took place along Rockrimmon Boulevard at the I-25 overpass.

The area around the crash is closed, including underneath I-25.

Police confirmed that one person is dead and one person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours while an investigation is conducted.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is shared.

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