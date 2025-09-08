Fans in Colorado fed up with fake merch but people keep buying counterfeit, according to new report

DENVER (KOAA) — A new report from InGame.com is highlighting online chatter surrounding fake merchandise, as the average cost for a Broncos jersey is estimated at $139.17.

The report monitored more than 550,000 online conversations in the past year about counterfeit NFL merchandise. Based on 16,420 conversations involving the Broncos and counterfeit merch, 7 percent of the conversations were positive, while 12 percent were negative. InGame also looked at other professional sports and found that Colorado Rockies fans are "up in arms" about the fake merch being peddled in their team’s name, with 17% of their 4,489 conversations on false sports having negative connotations.

"The data underscores the growing challenge for fans trying to purchase authentic team gear online," part of a news release from InGame reads. "With counterfeiters exploiting the demand, fans risk losing money and faith in official merch channels. Retailers and the NFL will need to step up enforcement and education efforts, especially in the high-traffic states spotlighted here."

Counterfeit merchandise is illegal, but that doesn't stop fans from try to seek out cheaper alternatives to the official gear. InGame is focused on covering sports betting, but as writer Jeff Edelstein points out, there is a crossover.

"I understand... you just want to support your team and you don't want to break the bank," Edelstein explained. "If you have some fake merch, I guess it is what it is. But there are a lot of people out there that want the real thing, and that's what this... this idea was really to alert people to be careful out there."

Edelstein said that if you're looking to get a gift for someone, simply be aware that the fake merch is out there.

"If you know what you're looking for, it gets easier, that's for sure," Edelstein said of spotting fake merchandise. "For NFL jerseys... the one dead giveaway is the shield, the NFL shield on the real jerseys. It's like a rubberized type of material, whereas a lot of the stuff on the fake is gonna be more of an embroidered thing. So that's a big giveaway, and also just kind of look to see if it's, you know... sloppy."

For more information on what to look out for when it comes to real merchandise versus fake, click here for the blog from InGame.com.

