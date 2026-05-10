Family loses three pets in house fire on Sunday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — One family lost three pets in a single-home fire on Sunday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

Around 2:15 p.m., CSFD put out an alert on X stating that crews were working on containing a house fire in the 9200 block of Stanley Park Drive.

Crews said that the fire was showing, but the bulk of the fire was knocked down.

In a later update, CSFD said that two people were transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

Due to the extent of the fire's damage, the two people living in the home have now been displaced. During the fire crew's initial search and attack, three pets were found dead.

It is unclear at this time how the fire was started.

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