Family displaced following fire at mobile home park in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A family is displaced following a fire at a mobile home park, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).
Fire is out. The cause is under investigation. The family will be displaced. pic.twitter.com/qj3w80NIVu
— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 25, 2025
It happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Highland Mobile Home Park, which is located near the intersection of North Union Boulevard and North Circle Drive.
According to CSFD, the fire was extinguished just before 2 p.m. The cause is under investigation.
___
____
