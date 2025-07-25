Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Family displaced following fire at mobile home park in Colorado Springs

Highland Mobile Home Park Fire
Colorado Springs Fire Department
Highland Mobile Home Park Fire
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A family is displaced following a fire at a mobile home park, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Highland Mobile Home Park, which is located near the intersection of North Union Boulevard and North Circle Drive.

According to CSFD, the fire was extinguished just before 2 p.m. The cause is under investigation.

