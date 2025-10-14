Families on food assistance brace for uncertainty, as government shutdown enters third week

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The government shutdown is now entering its third week. Democrats and Republicans remain far apart on finding a solution.

Democrats continue to push for extending enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, while House Speaker Mike Johnson says he "won't negotiate" until Democrats drop those demands.

Republican State Representative Jeff Hurd says the shutdown is unnecessary and warns that the impacts will only grow if it continues.

“Members of our military are at risk of losing their pay. Federal government workers are going without pay as well,” said Hurd. “Critical programs such as the Women, Infant, and Children assistance program are at risk if we don’t get the government back open again.”

Colorado set aside $7.5 million in emergency funding in September to ensure families relying on food assistance, such as SNAP benefits, wouldn’t lose support at least through October.

For single mother Amanda Spespy, the last government shutdown was devastating.

“I ended up getting evicted... Food or roof over my head,” Spespy said. She says she's relying on SNAP benefits and feeling anxious about what happens next.

“We don’t know how long it’s going to be shut down. The state is helping for October, but what happens after that?” Spespy said. “Panic... full panic right now.”

Molly Stephens, Director of Programs and Services with Tri-Lakes Cares, says staff are bracing for a possible surge in demand.

“When something like the government shutdown happens, there are delays in processing SNAP. People rely on Tri-Lakes Cares to supplement what they can purchase," Stephens said.

Stephens says hundreds of families are turning to the nonprofit for food and basic supplies each week, and the need could grow if the shutdown continues into November.

Other food pantries, including Crossfire Ministries in Colorado Springs, say they are committed to continuing to serve families here in El Paso County who may be affected by the recent changes to SNAP or the government shutdown.

The organization says it's calling for more donations to help those in need.

Donations can be dropped off at 3975 N. Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs. The center is open Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Tuesdays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Donations are a major key, especially in situations like this,” said Spespy.

With the holidays approaching, Amanda says the uncertainty is overwhelming.

“We’re going into November. We’ve got Thanksgiving, kids are out of school, then Christmas,” she said.

Front Range Maker's Market this weekend in Monument More than 100 local vendors will be at the Front Range Maker's Market at Lewis-Palmer High School Saturday and Sunday. Front Range Maker's Market this weekend in Monument

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.