Families in need find Christmas joy through points-based toy program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Christmas morning will look a little brighter for families in need thanks to Christmas Unlimited, a unique program that lets parents "shop" for their children using a points system instead of cash.

Unlike traditional toy drives where families receive pre-selected items, Christmas Unlimited gives parents the dignity of choice. Each parent receives 15 points per child to spend on toys ranging from one-point puzzles to 15-point bicycles.

"You feel like you're able to do more even though it is on a free basis you feel like you're shopping for your kid," Star Lubken said.

Lubken, a mother of four said the program fills a crucial gap during the holidays.

"I literally live off of, you know, the little, the little checks that I get every month, and that's barely enough to cover bills and so without this I don't have anything for them," Lubken said.

The shelves at Christmas Unlimited are stocked with everything from books to Barbie dolls to baseball gloves. Parents can browse and select items they know their children will love.

Catherine Bullock, treasurer of the board of Christmas Unlimited, said this approach makes all the difference.

"A lot of giveaways like you may have a Santa that will come around and just hand a toy and it's not the toy the kid wants and so you know when you were little there was a certain thing you wanted and so the parents know what that is and so they can come in and they can pick out what they want, what their kid wants, and so it's just really special for them," Bullock said.

Mother Kara Smith browsed the aisles, selecting a sequin unicorn craft kit for her 7-year-old daughter who loves the magical creature. She also picked up a robot and a Barbie play set.

"It looks like there's a little book and you put all the little sequins on there." Smith said.

For Smith, the program means more than just presents under the tree. Her favorite part of the holiday?

"Christmas morning, seeing the, the smiles and the gifts and knowing that I did it," Smith said.

Lubken encouraged other families not to hesitate in seeking help when they need it.

"If you need help, do not be afraid to say that you need help. So many of us are struggling, so many of us, and when you have a resource like something like this, use it," Lubken said.

Christmas Unlimited is looking for more donations, as it is fully donation and volunteer based. To find out how to donate, click here.

If you qualify for the program, you can apply on Christmas Unlimited's website or at one of these locations:

Boys & Girls Club — Pikes Peak Region

CASA

Child Community Services

Catholic Charities

Connections 4 Life Center in Fountain

CPCD Headstart

Deerfield Hills Community Center

DFMWR — Army Community Service

El Paso County Health Department

El Paso County DHS

Good News Foundation

Hillside Community Center

Mt. Carmel Services

Nurse-Family Partnership UCCS & El Paso

___

____

