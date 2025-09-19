Families gather early at Fallen Firefighter Memorial Wall in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On September 18, families from across the country gathered at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs ahead of the annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial ceremony. This year, more than 300 names have been added to the wall, each one representing a life of service and sacrifice.

For some, arriving early offered a chance to grieve and reflect privately. Rose Sibley traveled from Detroit to honor her husband, John A. Sibley, who spent 30 years in the fire service, retiring as chief. He passed away in 2022 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

“We flew in from Detroit this morning… just to try and avoid a lot of the crowds. We wanted to get John’s name etched so it’s a keepsake for all of us,” said Rose Sibley.

Her granddaughter, Imogen Sibley, described the moment as overwhelming.

“It’s just like a gut punch, your heart, you feel it in your chest,” she said.

Nearby, Mary and Tracy Huggins searched for the name of their son, Jeffrey Scott Huggins, a 33-year-old firefighter from Orlando. Jeffrey died by suicide last year after struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder connected to his work.

“He was an amazing man. He loved being a firefighter and saving lives,” said Mary Huggins.

Standing before his name for the first time, the family said it was a moment of both pride and heartbreak.

“It kind of takes your breath away… we’ve been planning this for months, but standing in front of his name is so poignant,” said Mary Higgins.

Along with their grief, the Huggins family carried a message for change.

“We don’t want another mom to be in our position. The culture and stigma around first responders has got to change,” said Mary Higgins.

As Saturday’s official ceremony approaches, families say being at the wall before the crowds gives them time to reflect and steady themselves. For them, each name etched in stone is proof that their sacrifice and their message will not be forgotten.

