Falcon High School raises more than $2,000 for Grand Junction Central wrestlers

FALCON, Colo. (KOAA) — We now know how much the Falcon High School wrestling team made during their fundraising tournament this week.

Between concessions and admissions, the school was able to raise more than $2,300.

Those funds will benefit the Grand Junction Central High School wrestling team. Their bus was hit by an SUV earlier this month, sending several athletes to the hospital.

The school says their boys varsity wrestling team is on their way to compete in Grand Junction this weekend, where they will personally present the check to the team.

