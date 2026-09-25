Ex-Palmer Ridge coach charged with sexual assault of athlete he coached; police say there may be more victims

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said it has arrested a former high school coach in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an athlete he coached.

According to the sheriff's office, 37-year-old Michael Vassar is charged with one count of Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust.

The investigation began on May 20 after an alert of a possible sexual assault involving an adult in a position of trust.

Vassar is a former athletic coach at Palmer Ridge High School in Lewis-Palmer School District 38.

During the investigation, detectives learned Vassar has also been associated with Crunch Fitness (1801 South Academy Blvd.) and Unbreakable Ministries Gym (124 Delaware Drive), as well as private sporting and athletic clubs in the Pikes Peak area. They say he has has offered personal training services online.

The sheriff's office believes there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information or who may have been victimized to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (719) 520-7777.

A district spokesperson released a statement to KOAA that said Vassar served as the boys and girls head wrestling coach at PRHS from Dec. 1, 2026 through May 12, 2026 and he is not currently employed.

"Staff learned of allegations involving a student-athlete after Mr. Vassar had resigned. Administrators investigated the incident thoroughly and reported it to the Department of Human Services. Because this involves a student and former employee, we cannot share further details about the allegations or the district’s review. Although Michael Vassar is no longer employed by D38, the district followed standard hiring procedures when he was hired," the district said. "The safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority. We appreciate when students and families bring concerns forward, and we take every report seriously. Because we support collaboration with our law enforcement partners, if anyone has any information that might help with the investigation, you can contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-7777. We realize it is concerning to receive news of this nature, however, we are committed to transparent communication and prioritizing safety in our district. We thank you for your trust and support."

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