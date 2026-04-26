COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Our very own Alan Rose had a busy night as emcee at this year's Red Ribbon Ball at Hotel Polaris in Colorado Springs.

A benefit for the Colorado Health Network, tonight's Event helps raise funds for people living with HIV throughout the Pikes Peak region.

The organization says that its goal is to raise $120,000 or more. Money raised will also be used to purchase a new facility in Colorado Springs.

Guests at Saturday's event were treated to live entertainment and could bid on auction items aimed to support the organization.

'It's like this every day,' Peterson SFB employee says traffic out of base could be safety hazard It's an area with a lot of construction. That work has Peterson Road just outside the north gate of Peterson Space Force Base down to two lanes. 'It's like this every day,' Peterson SFB employee says traffic out of base could be safety hazard

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