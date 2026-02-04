Escapee sought in the Pueblo area, reward offered

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — Police in Cañon City are asking for the public's help with locating an escapee.

Tuesday night, the department shared a photo of Richard Capek explaining he walked away from a Community Corrections facility in Pueblo. A photo of Capek can be viewed at the top of this article.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call (719) 275-STOP. Anonymous Information leading to the arrest of this person may result in a reward up to $1,000.

