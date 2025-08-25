Erosion Concerns Grow Along Highway 24 After Heavy Rain

MANITOU SPRINGS — Recent rainfall is worsening erosion along Highway 24, raising new concerns about road safety and infrastructure stability in the area.

News5 has been following the situation since last month, when the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and city leaders said maintenance crews would be working along the highway to address the problem. However, the additional moisture has caused the erosion damage to spread even further.

Some viewers told News5 they’ve seen city crews and law enforcement on-site, working to stabilize the affected areas. The challenge now is whether those efforts can keep up with the continued rain.

News5 is reaching out to officials in Manitou Springs and CDOT to learn more about long-term solutions, including possible erosion control and prevention plans.

