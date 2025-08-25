Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Erosion Concerns Grow Along Highway 24 After Heavy Rain

Recent storms have caused erosion damage to spread along Highway 24, raising safety concerns and questions about long-term fixes.
News5's ongoing investigation into Highway 24 erosion near Manitou Springs reveals the problem has worsened significantly after Friday night's rain, with new washouts appearing despite recent CDOT repairs. The damage has spread further in the Glen Road area, raising questions about whether maintenance crews can keep pace with the continued moisture. Reporter Tony Keith is following up with CDOT and Manitou Springs officials about long-term solutions to prevent future erosion.
MANITOU SPRINGS — Recent rainfall is worsening erosion along Highway 24, raising new concerns about road safety and infrastructure stability in the area.

News5 has been following the situation since last month, when the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and city leaders said maintenance crews would be working along the highway to address the problem. However, the additional moisture has caused the erosion damage to spread even further.

Some viewers told News5 they’ve seen city crews and law enforcement on-site, working to stabilize the affected areas. The challenge now is whether those efforts can keep up with the continued rain.

News5 is reaching out to officials in Manitou Springs and CDOT to learn more about long-term solutions, including possible erosion control and prevention plans.

