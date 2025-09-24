Ent in the classroom: Financial literacy for teens

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ent Credit Union is collaborating with local schools like Palmer High School in Colorado Springs to help improve financial literacy among teens.

During the program called Adventures in Reality, Ent Community Outreach Specialist, Stephanie Hayes Levi told students, "We are building our budget with our take home pay."

Through some instruction and then a series of interactive activities students consider how to pay necessary expenses, put some money aside for emergencies, and designate dollars for the things that make life fun.

Using the term “values,” the teens are encouraged to think about what parts of their life they want to make a priority with the money they earn.

“How can we prioritize saving money for those values,” said Hayes Levi.

The students hear the realities of take-home pay after taxes, how a poor credit score can take a toll on their budget with added fees, and the cost of keeping food on the table for a family.

“They're always like, ‘I didn't understand that it cost that much.’ I like to tell them, hey, remember that when you go home and you're eating your parents out of house and home,” said Hayes Levi.

“It’s just like opening my eyes to like how much I really do have to save and how much I have to be aware of what I'm spending,” said Palmer High Senior, Lena Isherwood.

Teachers appreciate that a known financial institution like Ent is willing to add support and emphasis to their lesson plans.

“Our overall goal and one of our big focuses at Palmer and in D11 is creating students that are future ready,” said Palmer High, Teacher, Alexa Green, “We want them to be ready for what comes next.”

Ent schedules the Aventuras in Reality workshops with schools across Colorado.

