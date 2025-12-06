Ent Credit Union merger with Wings creates one of nation's largest credit unions in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Friday December 5, more than 62,000 Wings members have approved a merger with Ent, creating one of the largest credit unions in the country headquartered in Colorado Springs.

The merger combines nearly $20 billion in assets and builds on Ent’s more than 65 years of community work in the Pikes Peak region. Leaders say the partnership will enhance their ability to serve the community while maintaining their core mission.

"They voted because our Ent Colorado charter is remaining the same," said Annie Snead, executive director of philanthropy and community impact at Ent.

Members can expect continuity in their banking experience during the transition.

"You can rest assured that no service centers will close, you will still see your same friendly faces," said Snead.

The merger is expected to strengthen Ent’s community impact initiatives, which focus on the following four main pillars:



attainable housing

food insecurity

youth

education



The credit union has a history of innovative community support.

"We were one of the first organizations that actually stepped up to fund Children's Hospital Colorado for them to do research for pediatric mental health," said Snead.

ENT recently launched an emergency assistance fund in response to government shutdowns and increased community need.

"We were able to support our food banks... who were also asking for emergency assistance as well as individual members," said Snead.

The combined credit union will take over the Wings Foundation, which reviews scholarship applications from students across the state who are Wings members. This expansion will allow for more fundraising opportunities and additional scholarship recipients.

"That can be an immediate in January, 'hey, apply for a Wings member scholarship and maybe you can get $1,000 towards your college education,'" said Snead.

Members will see technology upgrades by 2026, including improvements to online and mobile banking platforms expected as early as June, 2026.

After January 1, the brand will shift to Wings Credit Union, with Colorado CEO Chad Graves and the Wings board chair remaining in their leadership positions.

"We're rooted in service and we always will be," said Snead.

