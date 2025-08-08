Endorsement of firefighting excellence: Monument Fire District

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — Firefighters in Monument have proven a level of excellence among the best in the nation.

Monument Fire District just been awarded International Accredited Status.

“We are now one of only of about 300 fire departments nationally,” said Monument Fire Distrct Chief Andy Kovacs, “So that's about 1% of all the fire departments nationally that received this accreditation status.

The department was assessed on 200 different performance standards that look at strategy, awareness of risks in the community, and response to those risks.

“It's more than bragging rights. It's really a commitment of the fire district to the community that we're constantly evaluating ourselves and trying to be better. So it's this continuous quality improvement model,” said Kovacs.

The evaluation from outside agencies also includes recommendations on ways to improve.

For examplebecause of growth in Monument and new fire prevention mandates from the state the evaluators suggested expanding fire prevention staffing for the district.

