Emergency crews responding to reports of small aircraft crash in Gunnison

GUNNISON, Colo. – Emergency crews were responding to reports of a small aircraft crash in Gunnison Saturday.

The crash was reported by the Gunnison Regional 911 Center at about 11 a.m. via Facebook. In a social media post, officials said the crash occurred in the area of Swampy Pass, though a time of the crash was not immediately available.

“We have numerous emergency crews responding to the location. At this time, no additional information is available for public release,” Gunnison Regional 911 Center officials wrote.

They asked that the public avoid calling 911 or dispatch about this crash “so that our dispatchers can remain available to handle emergency calls and coordinate responding resources.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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