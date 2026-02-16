Elijah seeks forever family through Colorado Heart Gallery adoption program

DENVER (KOAA) — Hundreds of children in Colorado are currently waiting for loving homes through foster care and adoption programs. Among them is Elijah, a ninth-grader whose story highlights the ongoing need for families willing to open their hearts and homes.

According to the Colorado Heart Gallery, Elijah is a curious kid who absolutely adores Paw Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants, and the color red!

"With a big imagination and an even bigger appetite, this little foodie loves trying new foods—but pasta is always his favorite," part of Elijah's bio reads. "All the Paw Patrol characters are beloved heroes in Elijah's eyes, and playtime often means reenacting rescue missions or building cool structures with toys. When it's time to relax, you'll find him happily curled up watching his favorite shows or movies, giggling at SpongeBob or cheering on the pups of Adventure Bay."

The Colorado Heart Gallery welcomes inquiries from all family types interested in adoption. Financial assistance may be available to help cover adoption-related services, making the process more accessible for potential families.

Families interested in learning more about Elijah or other children available for adoption and fostering can contact the Colorado Heart Gallery. You can also call (303) 755-4756 for more information.

