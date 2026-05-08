El Paso County Veteran of the Year announced at Military Affairs Council Armed Forces event

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The 2025 El Paso County Veteran of the Year has been announced!

The El Paso County Division of Veterans Services has recognized Larry Peterson at the Military Affairs Council Armed Forces lunch in Colorado Springs.

El Paso County

Peterson is a highly decorated U.S. Air Force Vietnam combat veteran who served from 1970 to 1974 as a gunner on AC-130 Spectre gunships.

During his service, Peterson accomplished the following;



More than 123 combat missions

Accumulated over 545 combat hours

Totaling 181 missions and 818 flight hours

He was honored numerous times, including the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with nine Oak Leaf Clusters.

Peterson has continued his service in the region as the Southern Colorado Lead for the Honor Bell Foundation, becoming a force in honoring veterans and supporting their families.

Despite being 75 years old, he dedicated over 1,100 volunteer hours in 2025 alone, coordinating 996 funeral honors in two national cemeteries. He also mentors fellow veterans.

Last year, Peterson created and launched the Pikes Peak Honor Bell, a tribute that honors veterans with dignity and remembrance.

El Paso County

El Paso County says that through his leadership, compassion, and unrelenting commitment, Peterson has touched the lives of thousands of people, providing comfort to grieving families and helping fellow veterans find their purpose.

“I’m honored to be recognized as the El Paso County Veteran of the Year."



“Serving alongside others who are committed to honoring our fellow Veterans has been one of the most meaningful chapters of my life. It’s a privilege to continue serving in a way that supports families and keeps the legacy of our Veterans alive.” Larry Peterson

To learn more about the El Paso County Veteran of the Year Program and past recipients, visit the county's website.

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