El Paso County to renovate ponds and gazebo at Fox Run north of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A renovation project at a regional park north of Colorado Springs is expected to start soon.

On Monday, the County announced the project would start in the fall without giving an exact date. The project will include grading and drainage improvements to the ponds and surrounding trails, installing new pond liners, and replacing the existing gazebo with a new structure near the park’s amphitheater.

Another goal of the project is to make the amphitheater more accessible, along with a new irrigation system and landscaping around the ponds. Expect a new ADA-compliant concrete parking area and sidewalk connecting the restrooms, gazebo, and amphitheater.

“This project is an important investment in one of our most popular parks,” said Todd Marts, El Paso County Parks Executive Director. “These renovations will ensure that Fox Run Regional Park continues to be a safe, accessible, and beautiful space for residents and visitors for years to come.”

Construction is expected to start this month and be finished by Spring of 2026.

There was a public meeting on the project held in November of 2024.

