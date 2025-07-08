El Paso County Sheriff's Office welcomes K9 Mako Monday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office welcomed K9 Mako from the Fountain Police Department, where he served from April, 2023 through May, 2025.

During his time with the Fountain Police Department, K9 Mako was deployed 85 times for narcotics detection, which resulted in more than 70 seizures and 42 arrests.

According to the sheriff's office, K9 Mako's work led to the recovery of the following:



187 grams of methamphetamine

25 fentanyl pills

seven grams of cocaine

one gram of heroin

In addition, the sheriff's office says K9 Mako did the following:



completed four patrol deployments

assisted in three arrests

located two firearms

found four individuals, each resulting in peaceful surrenders

K9 Mako was born on June 24, 2021. He is a German Shepherd who was imported from the Czech Republic by Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania.

The sheriff's office says K9 Mako has already achieved national certification in patrol and narcotics through the National Police Canine Association (NPCA).

When off-duty, K9 Mako enjoys napping in his kennel and chasing his favorite ball.

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal released the following statement regarding K9 Mako:

“Mako is a high-drive, hardworking K9 and a welcome addition, a manpower multiplier, and an important resource for our Office,” said . “His proven track record in both narcotics and patrol work will immediately strengthen our capabilities in the field and at our jail.



K9 partners like Mako provide an unmatched advantage to law enforcement. Their powerful sense of smell, speed, and agility allow them to detect narcotics, locate hidden suspects, track missing people, and search large areas much faster than law enforcement alone. K9s also serve as a deterrent to criminal behavior and can de-escalate potentially dangerous situations without resorting to force.



Welcome to the team, K9 Mako.” El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

___

Housing market snapshot for Colorado Springs in June Days on the market continue to decrease when it comes to homes in Colorado Springs as the average median sales price hit $500,000 in June. Housing market snapshot for Colorado Springs in June

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.