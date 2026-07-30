El Paso County Sheriff's Office opts out of additional fees for new gun law

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Starting this Saturday, August 1, Coloradans who want to purchase certain specified semiautomatic guns must undergo new requirements.

Under the new law, gun owners will need to take a 12-hour course over two days if they want to buy semiautomatic weapons with detachable magazines.

Before enrolling in the safety course, applicants must buy a Firearms Safety Course Eligibility Card from a sheriff's office. The card is valid for five years once purchased.

The new application process requires the following;



completing the required application

providing a valid government-issued photo identification

providing a completed third-party name-based background check of national and Colorado public criminal history

meeting all eligibility requirements established under Colorado law

paying the $52 required fee to Colorado Parks and Wildlife



The new law also gives individual sheriffs the decision on whether to charge an additional fee to residents.

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal has decided not to add a separate fee for El Paso County residents. Additionally, the sheriff encourages residents to thoroughly review the requirement process before starting the application process.

To learn more about the process, visit the El Paso County Sheriff's Office's website.

___

Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee Daniel O'Sullivan owns Boardmoor Pet Resort off I-25 in Fountain. Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge after a dog died at the facility earlier this year. He's facing two additional charges. Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.