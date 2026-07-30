El Paso County Sheriff's Office opts out of additional fees for new gun law

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Starting this Saturday, August 1, Coloradans who want to purchase certain specified semiautomatic guns must undergo new requirements.
Under the new law, gun owners will need to take a 12-hour course over two days if they want to buy semiautomatic weapons with detachable magazines.
Before enrolling in the safety course, applicants must buy a Firearms Safety Course Eligibility Card from a sheriff's office. The card is valid for five years once purchased.
The new application process requires the following;
- completing the required application
- providing a valid government-issued photo identification
- providing a completed third-party name-based background check of national and Colorado public criminal history
- meeting all eligibility requirements established under Colorado law
- paying the $52 required fee to Colorado Parks and Wildlife
The new law also gives individual sheriffs the decision on whether to charge an additional fee to residents.
El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal has decided not to add a separate fee for El Paso County residents. Additionally, the sheriff encourages residents to thoroughly review the requirement process before starting the application process.
To learn more about the process, visit the El Paso County Sheriff's Office's website.
___
Pet boarding facility owner facing charges against animals and employee
Daniel O'Sullivan owns Boardmoor Pet Resort off I-25 in Fountain. Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge after a dog died at the facility earlier this year. He's facing two additional charges.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.