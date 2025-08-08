El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigating inmate death Friday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating the death of an inmate at the jail Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, a 33-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her cell at the El Paso County Jail around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Despite life-saving efforts, the woman was pronounced dead just before 6 a.m., according to the sheriff's office. Her name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

The sheriff's office is investigating her death. At this time, they say there is no indication of foul play or self-harm.

