El Paso County Sheriff's deputy competing in Miss United States National Pageant

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — An El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputy is getting her time to shine on the national pageant stage.

Deputy Hannah Unitis works in the jail, and she has been with the sheriff's office since 2022.

She was crowned Miss Colorado United States in June, and this weekend, she will be competing in the Miss United States National Pageant. Unitis has been competing in pageants since she was 13.

The pageant picks women who embody the following:



leadership

intelligence

community spirit

"I love this state, I love everything about it, the mountains, the deserts, so representing the state is truly an honor," said Deputy Unitis.

The pageant runs until Tuesday, November 4 when a winner is crowned.

