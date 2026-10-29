El Paso County Sheriff deputy facing felony charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A deputy sheriff with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is facing felony charges after allegedly distributing contraband throughout the facility.

The Sheriff’s Office said in November 2025, they started a months-long investigation including multiple search warrants.

They say 29-year-old Nicholas Guerrette allegedly transferred contraband and illicit drugs between people incarcerated at the El Paso County jail while he was on duty.

Guerrette was placed on paid administrative leave on August 5, 2026 and he was arrested October 29 and was put on unpaid administrative leave.

According to the sheriff’s office, he was transported to the Teller County Jail, and booked on thirteen felony and nine misdemeanor charges, including:

– Unlawful Distribution, Manufacturing, Dispensing, or Sale of a Controlled Substance

– Possession with Intent to Distribute

– Possession of Contraband– Official Misconduct

– Possession of Contraband (Conspiracy)

“As Sheriff, I take our responsibility to uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and accountability very seriously,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “I will not allow the actions of a bad actor to tarnish the badge or undermine the trust of our community. Anyone who violates this trust will be held accountable. Our responsibility is to protect every community member, whether they are incarcerated or living in our neighborhoods.”

He’s being held in the Teller County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

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