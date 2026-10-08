El Paso County Search and Rescue helps an injured hiker along Old Stage Road

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. —

The El Paso County Search and Rescue, with the help of the U.S. Military, Broadmoor Fire Department, and El Paso County Sheriff's Office, worked to help an injured hiker along Old Stage Road.

The department said the call first came in around 5 p.m., and rescue crews had to use a military helicopter to get the victim to safety.

By 10:20 p.m., the hiker was rescued and was on their way to a local hospital.

Details on how the hiker got injured were not available at the time of this article's publication.

___

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.