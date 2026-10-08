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El Paso County Search and Rescue helps an injured hiker along Old Stage Road

EPSO
KOAA
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
EPSO
Posted

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. —
The El Paso County Search and Rescue, with the help of the U.S. Military, Broadmoor Fire Department, and El Paso County Sheriff's Office, worked to help an injured hiker along Old Stage Road.

The department said the call first came in around 5 p.m., and rescue crews had to use a military helicopter to get the victim to safety.

By 10:20 p.m., the hiker was rescued and was on their way to a local hospital.

Details on how the hiker got injured were not available at the time of this article's publication.

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