El Paso County man arrested for violating restraining order, failing to register as a sex offender

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — An El Paso County man was arrested last month on several charges, including violating a restraining order and failing to register as a sex offender.

Juvario Holt, 38, was arrested on the evening of Sept. 23 after a woman reported a restraining order violation and the possible need for medical assistance inside a home on Cold Harbor View near the intersection with River Line Grove, according to news release with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Inside the home, located in the Security-Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County, deputies found both Holt and a woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said Holt did not comply with commands to leave the home. After entering the home, deputies took Holt into custody without incident. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Among the charges he is facing are being a fugitive from justice, failing to register as a sex offender, violation of a restraining order, driving under the influence, third-degree assault and harassment.

He is currently being held on a $27,000 no-bond hold.

“Domestic violence incidents often escalate rapidly placing significant risk to victims, responding law enforcement officers, and the public,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal in a prepared statement. “My deputies were able to respond and make an arrest to make our community safer.”

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