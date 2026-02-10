El Paso County firefighters to have access to free lung cancer screening

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Firefighters in El Paso County now have access to free lung cancer screening. Studies show firefighters are 60% more likely to develop certain lung cancers because of smoke and chemical exposure.

A new program at Penrose and St. Francis Hospitals offers low-dose CT scans to firefighters who have worked 10 or more years. The screening only takes seconds and can detect cancer early when survival rates are much higher.

“Our firefighters bravely put their lives on the line every day to protect our community, often at the risk of their own health,” said Kristi Olson, President of Penrose Hospital. “At CommonSpirit, our mission is to make the healing presence of God known in our world by improving the health of the people we serve, especially those who are vulnerable. Given the increase in lung cancer risk among firefighters, we recognize them as an at-risk population deserving of our support.”

According to CommonSpirit, lung cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed. While traditional screening primarily focuses on smoking history, CommonSpirit says new research indicates vulnerability for firefighters.

“We are proud to establish a new benchmark for firefighter health and wellness in the region by proactively expanding access to lung cancer screening beyond standard guidelines,” said Gina Temple, President of St. Francis Hospital. “This dedication is designed to significantly improve outcomes for our community's first responders, enabling the detection of lung cancer in its earliest, most treatable phases.”

Community donors provided $50,000 to make the program free for firefighters. For information about the lung cancer screening program, visit CommonSpirit's website.

