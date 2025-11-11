El Paso County federal workers navigate uncertainty during government shutdown

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — El Paso County's roughly 20,000 federal workers face an uncertain future as the government shutdown continues, though local career centers report they haven't seen a surge in job seekers yet.

With the shutdown still in effect as of Monday evening, layoffs and furloughs are not being seen at some local career centers so far.

Catholic Charities volunteer Wayne Meider helps job seekers build resumes from scratch and search for jobs online at the Marian House's career lab, a job-finding resource that gives anyone in the market for work internet access.

"We start with a profile. Describe yourself, who you are," said Meider.

Meider said he volunteers because he wants to help people and contribute back to the community.

However, Meider and other leaders at Catholic Charities say they haven't seen an influx of federal workers looking for new jobs. Pikes Peak Workforce Center data tells the same story, with the center reporting Monday that only a few furloughed workers have come to its office.

The number of job seekers who visit the center each day has remained steady over the last few months, both year over year and month over month.

The center shared a step-by-step guide from the Colorado Department of Labor for impacted federal workers on how to file unemployment claims.

While Catholic Charities may not be seeing more people looking for work, the organization is seeing the shutdown's impact in its dining room as federal workers struggle without paychecks.

"We've seen people losing paychecks. Needing to come in, needing support, especially for food," said Corey Almond, Catholic Charities Vice President of Adult Services.

Both the workforce center and Catholic Charities can help people get started looking for work during this uncertain time.

"We can help people build a resume and with job searching online," said Almond.

Senate legislation being discussed would protect federal workers through January and guarantee their salaries once the shutdown ends, providing some hope for El Paso County's affected employees.

