El Paso County Clerk and Recorder reveals 2026 "I Voted" sticker design winners

EL PASO COUNTY — The six winners of the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's "I Voted" sticker design contest have been announced.
All winning sticker designs will appear in the ballot packets of registered voters as packets are delivered on Monday, October 5.
“The creativity and civic spirit shown by these students is truly inspiring,” said El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Steve Schleiker. “Each of our six winners created more than a sticker; they created a powerful reminder that voting is both a right and responsibility, and that civic engagement can begin at any age. I’m proud to celebrate these talented young artists and grateful to every student who shared their imagination, enthusiasm, and voice with our community.”
The six winners and their families will be recognized by the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, where they will also receive their $100 gift cards for winning.
Here are the winners:
Mia Rodriguez
3rd Grade – Academy for Advanced and Creative Learning
Taliah Kellar
5th Grade – Lewis Palmer Elementary
Juliet Mendenhall
7th Grade – Russell Middle School
Grace Shin
8th Grade – Lewis Palmer Middle School
Kendall Lee
10th Grade – Sand Creek High School
Olivia Zapata
11th Grade – Pine Creek High School
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