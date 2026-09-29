Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
27  WX Alerts
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder reveals 2026 "I Voted" sticker design winners

I Voted Stickers
El Paso County Clerk and Recorder
I Voted Stickers
Posted

EL PASO COUNTY — The six winners of the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's "I Voted" sticker design contest have been announced.

All winning sticker designs will appear in the ballot packets of registered voters as packets are delivered on Monday, October 5.

“The creativity and civic spirit shown by these students is truly inspiring,” said El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Steve Schleiker. “Each of our six winners created more than a sticker; they created a powerful reminder that voting is both a right and responsibility, and that civic engagement can begin at any age. I’m proud to celebrate these talented young artists and grateful to every student who shared their imagination, enthusiasm, and voice with our community.”

The six winners and their families will be recognized by the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, where they will also receive their $100 gift cards for winning.

Here are the winners:

Mia Rodriguez

3rd Grade – Academy for Advanced and Creative Learning

Mia R Sticker Design.png

Taliah Kellar

5th Grade – Lewis Palmer Elementary

I Voted 2026

Juliet Mendenhall

7th Grade – Russell Middle School

Juliet M Sitcker Design

Grace Shin

8th Grade – Lewis Palmer Middle School

Grace S Sticker Design (1).png

Kendall Lee

10th Grade – Sand Creek High School

Kendall L Sticker Design.png

Olivia Zapata

11th Grade – Pine Creek High School

Olivia Z-Design.jpg

___

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Report a typo

Bill Folsom Promo Spot

We Want To Hear From You | Tap To Connect