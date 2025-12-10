El Paso County Board of Commissioners approves balanced 2026 budget

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Board of County Commissioners has approved the county's 2026 balanced budget, which totals $532.3 million.
The county says the adopted budget reflects their continued commitment to the following:
- delivering high-quality public services
- maintaining low taxes
- upholding long-term fiscal responsibility
According to the county, the budget prioritizes the following:
- infrastructure
- service quality
- community trust
- public safety
“El Paso County has long taken a careful and disciplined approach to budgeting,” said Chief Financial Officer Nikki Simmons. “By relying on realistic revenue projections, closely monitoring expenditures, and planning with the future in mind, we’ve been able to preserve essential services, maintain strong reserves, and support a stable workforce. The approved budget upholds that commitment, prioritizing the County’s most critical needs while maintaining operations and staffing levels.”
You can view a breakdown of the budget below:
- $59.1 million allocated for roads and infrastructure, including $4.2 million in the Road & Bridge Budget
- $4.9 million allocated for facilities and parks
- $6.7 million allocated for service quality and workforce to strengthen recruitment, retention and pay-for-performance efforts
To view the full adopted budget, visit El Paso County's website.
