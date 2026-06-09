El Paso County adds accessibility upgrades to Fountain Creek Regional Park

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — El Paso County Facilities and Strategic Management has started accessibility improvements at Fountain Creek Regional Park, which is located off of North Santa Fe Avenue.
The project is part of El Paso County's ongoing commitment to improving accessibility, safety and ease of use at public facilities and community spaces.
Planned improvements near the park's westside parking area include the following:
- two new ADA-accessible vehicle parking spaces
- one ADA-accessible van parking space
- one van-accessible access aisle
- one standard accessible access aisle
- new ADA-compliant curb cuts
- a newly marked pedestrian crosswalk
updated accessibility and directional signage
Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of June.
During the improvement project, visitors may experience temporary impacts to parking and pedestrian access near the construction areas. Clearly marked signage will be posted to help visitors safely navigate the area during the project.
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Businesses along Dublin Boulevard struggling during ongoing construction
Even though the latest city announcements say the end could be near for the Dublin project. For struggling businesses along that roadway, a few more bad days could mean the end for them too.
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