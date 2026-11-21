COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two drivers were cited for careless driving after a driver T-boned another vehicle that was involved in a crash with a gas tanker on eastbound Fountain Boulevard on Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD responded around 7:40 a.m. after receiving 911 calls regarding a vehicle-vs.-gas-tanker crash.

According to police, as an officer was closing the roadway, a vehicle drove past the officer and T-boned one of the vehicles from the first crash.

No injuries were reported in either crash, and two drivers were cited for careless driving.

Police initially closed all three eastbound lanes due to major damage to the gas tanker and the vehicle from the first crash, but have since reopened the roadway.

It’s unclear what caused the initial crash.

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