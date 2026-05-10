Early morning bus crash leaves one person dead on Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were sent to a crash at the Powers Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard intersection.

When the officers arrived, they learned that a person in a wheelchair was traveling southbound in the right-hand turn lane of Powers when they were hit by a commercial bus.

They were transported to a hospital in critical condition and later died from their injuries. Their identity has not been released at this time.

Due to the severity of the crash, the CSPD Major Crash Team took over the investigation. Police say that speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.

CSPD also says that Powers was closed for several hours while detectives were investigating.

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