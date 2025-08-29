“Dynamic” shift: Space Force leadership training pivots

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. (KOAA) — The start of a brand-new approach to leadership in the United States Space Force launched with a graduation ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs.

In a speech to graduates, General B. Chance Saltzman said, “This is a brand-new approach for us.”

The significance of the pivot for the Space Force is emphasized by Saltzman attending the graduation.

He is a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and leads the Space Force.

“I implore you to take calculated risks, challenge the status quo with new ideas, and then take the initiative to implement,” said Saltzman.

The graduating class is the first-ever for the OTC program.

“To me, at the end of the day, it's better decision making, right? I have a more holistic approach and understanding of everything that integrates and supports each other,” said graduate Lieutenant Christopher Wysong.

Officers previously specialized in individualized Space Force disciplines.

“Satellite operations was trained in California, and then we had folks training in Texas and Mississippi, respectively for intelligence and cyberspace, said 319 Training Squadron Commander, Lieutenant Colonel, Liam Conley.

Now, all officers learn about all elements of the Space Force through a year of training in Colorado Springs.

“Space is a very dynamic environment, to say the least,” said Wysong.

Conley explained, “Eventually, all of our senior guardians should have the same foundational background,”

“Space force is the newest branch of the military with a mission still rapidly changing.

The challenge given by General Saltzman to the first OTC graduating class is to outwit, outthink, and outmaneuver the adversary.___

