During bye week, Broncos fans say they'll 'sleep in February'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Some Denver Broncos fans are allowing themselves to dream again as their team sits atop the AFC standings during the bye week, marking the first time in a decade the franchise has been in such a commanding position.

For the first time in 10 years, the Broncos are in the driver's seat in the AFC. While the team rests this football weekend, fans say they'll sleep in February — if at all.

The bye week coinciding with the Sunday before Thanksgiving made for a quieter sports scene around Colorado Springs, but the excitement among fans was still palpable.

Luke Olson, who came home for the holidays, has been a Broncos fan since birth and is feeling great about the team's prospects, though he remains cautious.

"I can't say too much, I don't want to jinx my Broncos. I'm very superstitious," Olson said.

His gameday ritual includes taking a shower at a certain time, taking a certain shot at a certain time, and taking a sip of beer during certain plays. The ritual hasn't worked for the last 10 years in Colorado Springs, but it's been working in Austin, TX, where he now lives.

Aiden Raider, a fourth-generation Broncos fan despite his last name, pointed out an interesting parallel to the team's last Super Bowl appearance.

"They actually have nearly the same exact score and record at this point as the 2015 Broncos," Raider said. "We were barely beating teams, the only thing keeping us alive was our defense."

The comparison to the 2015 championship team has fans cautiously ready to party like it's 2015 again.

Not all local sports fans are pulling for Denver, though. Tanya Lucier grew up a Green Bay Packers fan in the Mountain West, creating family division during the 1997 Super Bowl.

"My father said we weren't allowed in the house. He said, you and your family aren't allowed. I don't want your kids to cry when they lose, and we lost," Lucier said.

Despite the family rivalry, she would welcome a rematch between the teams.

Even at establishments that don't traditionally cater to Broncos fans, the team's success has been good for business. A bartender at a Packers bar said the Broncos are now his favorite AFC team and that Broncos fans have been coming in regularly.

Another fan, Beau Schneider, who supports the Detroit Lions, said he would love to see a Broncos-Lions Super Bowl matchup, especially since his mother is a Broncos fan.

This season's Super Bowl will be held in Santa Clara, California, which is not too far from Colorado for fans who want to make the trip.

