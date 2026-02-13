Driver dies in head-on crash on Rabbit Ears Pass near Steamboat Springs, CSP says

JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. — A driver died in a head-on crash on Rabbit Ears Pass on Thursday evening and most of the highway remains closed for the investigation, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, CSP troopers responded to a report of a head-on crash on Highway 40 east of Steamboat Springs.

Based on their initial investigation, the drivers of a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Nissan Titan were both on that stretch of highway, around milepost 156 near the turnoff for Highway 14, when they collided. The reason for the collision is under investigation.

The 71-year-old driver of the Nissan died at the scene. The 27-year-old driver of the Jeep was brought to an area hospital, CSP said.

Highway 40 was completely closed in the area for the crash investigation in the immediate aftermath. One lane has since reopened and traffic is being alternated around the scene. It's not yet clear when the road will fully reopen.

CSP's Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating this crash.

Anybody who saw the crash is asked to contact CSP dispatch at 970-249-4392 and reference case VC260042.