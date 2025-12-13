'Downtown Parking Elf' returning to Colorado Springs starting Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The "Downtown Parking Elf" is back! Local legend Richard Skorman and his sidekicks, Sonja and Molly the puppy, will be plugging parking meters for the eleventh year starting Monday.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., parking in the 300 block of North Tejon Street, which is located between East Platte Avenue and East Boulder Street, as well as the surrounding area, will be free!

If the Downtown Parking Elf doesn't catch you, stop by Poor Richard's Bookstore, or Little Richard's Toy Store along North Tejon Street for some meter money.

The offer runs through Tuesday, December 23.

